Digapahandi: Local police arrested six persons in connection with group clashes between two communities at A Raghunathpur village Tuesday evening over demarcation of a piece of land.

Police sources said that the group clash erupted between the upper class and SC community at A Raghunathpur village near Mohuda under Digaphandi police limits over demarcation of a piece of land for constructing Kalyan Mandap.

On the other hand, police have seized live bullets, swords and a scooter from under the possession of the accused. While Tofani Sethi of Laxmi Nrusigha Nagar of Berhampur was arrested for possessing live bullets and swords, Biki Sahu of Shanti Nagar was taken into custody for using his scooter in the group clash.

Four others were arrested by the police in connection with the clash. They were sent to jail as their bail pleas were rejected under the Harijan Protection Act including various Sections under IPC.

Following hot exchange of words, members from both communities indulged in a violent fight which resulted in severe injuries of some youths belonging to the upper class. The injured were Sushant Nayak, Bhalu Das, Sanjay Das and Pankaj Das, police sources said.

Pankaj’s left hand was fractured during the clash. The tension reached its peak after some youths of the upper-class community hired goons from Berhampur who created a state of fear psychosis in the minds of the SC community by brandishing swords and guns.

Acting on a tip-off, Digapahandi IIC Basant Kumar Sethi rushed to the spot with other police personnel and arrested four persons from the spot. The other two accused were arrested, subsequently.

