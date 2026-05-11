Shimla: Six tourists from Gujarat were killed while four others sustained serious injuries as the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Chamba district’s Kakira in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The Toyota Innova vehicle, overloaded with 10 people onboard, was on its way from Manali to Dalhousie when the incident occurred.

The impact of the fall was so intense that parts of the vehicles were scattered all around, police said, adding that they and the rescue teams had difficulty evacuating the injured persons, who were referred to the zonal hospital.

They further said the deceased tourists were from Gujarat and were on their way from Manali to Dalhousie.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the injured persons said the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve, according to officials.