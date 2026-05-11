Gir Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Somnath Monday to a rousing welcome, as large numbers of people gathered for the event, cheering and greeting him with enthusiasm.

PM Modi held a roadshow upon his arrival in the city to participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple.

Enthusiastic residents lined both sides of the roads for the Prime Minister’s roadshow, waving the tricolour, BJP flags and dressed in traditional attire.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the city for the high-profile visit.

The city has been adorned with national and BJP flags along the route, creating a festive atmosphere as the Prime Minister arrived to offer his prayers at the sacred shrine.

Artists, devotees and visitors from different parts of Gujarat have already begun arriving in large numbers to witness the grand celebrations being organised at the historic temple town.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Somnath Temple and participate in a series of religious, administrative and community-related programmes in Gir Somnath and Vadodara districts.

Authorities have made extensive security arrangements in and around Somnath for the Prime Minister’s visit, while elaborate welcome programmes and cultural events have also been organised for the occasion.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will participate in the Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies during the event. He is also scheduled to release a commemorative stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of the restored shrine.

As part of the celebrations, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is also scheduled to conduct a special aerial display over Somnath Temple.

The performance will see six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft executing coordinated aerobatic formations above the historic temple complex, drawing together celebrations of heritage, aviation skill and national symbolism in Prabhas Patan.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations are expected to witness large participation from devotees, artists and dignitaries as Gujarat commemorates the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction and inauguration of one of India’s most revered temples.