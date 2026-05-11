Kathmandu: A Turkish Airlines aircraft caught fire while landing at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Monday morning, forcing the suspension of flight operations for around two hours, airport officials said.

There were 277 passengers and 11 crew members on board the plane, and all are safe, they said.

The incident occurred at 636 am when Turkish Airlines flight TK 726, arriving from Istanbul, caught fire after its rear wheel ignited while touching down at the airport.

Following the incident, airport operations were halted and fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated safely from the aircraft, officials said.

Normal flight operations resumed after 830 am.

According to The Himalayan Times newspaper, the aircraft was also carrying some human remains and cargo. It came to a halt on the main runway after the fire incident, disrupting international flight operations.

Authorities said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Turkish Airlines operates five weekly flights to Nepal from Istanbul.

The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu connects Nepal to over 40 destinations in 17 countries.