Imphal: Six illegal bunkers were destroyed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, police said Thursday.

Two illegal bunkers were destroyed at Tingpibung village, three bunkers were demolished at Lungter Hill, and one bunker in Leplen village, they said.

Security forces seized 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the sites, they added.

In another operation, security forces recovered arms and explosives from near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoual district, officials said.

An AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a carbine with a magazine, and four IEDs were recovered, they said.