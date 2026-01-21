Bhubaneswar: The Sixth State Finance Commission Wednesday submitted their final report to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Bhubaneswar, and discussed various recommendations made in the document, official sources said.

The members of the panel, led by its Chairman Dr Arun Kumar Panda, met the Governor at Lok Bhavan and handed him over the final report.

“Constituted on January 22, 2025, the Commission conducted extensive activities to gather data and collect suggestions from public representatives, officials and experts,” the Governor said in an X post.

Earlier, the Commission had submitted its interim report on August 18, 2025, also held meetings with key departments, invited memorandums from public representatives, departments, districts and general public in the state.

The governor congratulated the commission for the timely submission of the final report and inclusion of innovative suggestions for the state’s financial growth, an official said.

PTI