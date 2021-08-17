The corona pandemic has completely changed our lifestyle. According to experts, it is very important to wear double mask even after getting vaccinated.

Following suggestions from scientists and medical researchers, now people are seen putting on two masks in a fit of fear. However, wearing two masks in this humid weather causes problems of rashes on skin.

However, one can overcome this problem by adopting these easy tips.

Follow skin care routine properly: Amid this humid weather, it is very important to follow a skin care routine. For this, one can use cleansing, toning and moisturizing of the skin. But, if you have, try to include all these things in your daily routine. Clean, tone and moisturize the skin after waking up in the morning and before going to bed at night. By doing this the skin related problems will be reduced.

Keep the body hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep the body hydrated for a long time. Due to dry skin, the problem of skin crack starts. To avoid this, drink plenty of water so that the body’s moisture remains. Use seasonal fruits a lot during the summer days. It will nourish as well as moisturize the body.

Avoid heavy make-up: Many times women use heavy makeup to go out. Using light make up will not clog skin pores and there will be no rashes and acne on the skin.