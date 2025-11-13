New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has instructed its players to “continue with the tour as scheduled” after some squad members wished to leave Pakistan mid-tour and return home, citing concerns over their security following the suicide bombing in Islamabad.

SLC also threatened players of the men’s national team and support staff with “a formal review” if any player returns home despite its directive.

The two teams are currently involved in a three-match ODI series in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi and recently concluded the first game Tuesday, where the hosts won by six runs. After the bilateral series, Sri Lanka is also scheduled to take part in a Tri-series, involving hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe, starting November 19.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns.

“Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.

“In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled. However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

“If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review,” the board stated in a release.

Following the developments, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday announced changes to the schedule of the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the upcoming T20I Tri-Nation Tournament involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Under the revised schedule, the remaining ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will now be played November 14 and 16 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS), while the T20I Tri-Nation Tournament shall now completely be played in Rawalpindi, commencing November 18, with the final scheduled for November 29.

IANS