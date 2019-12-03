Balasore: A man was charred to death and many household goods were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at Sudhuri Chhak under Sadar police limits of Balasore district late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kusha Bharati (51).

While the exact reason of the fire was not known immediately, his family suspects past enmity could have a role to play in the incident.

According to locals, a sudden fire broke out inside Bharati’s house which soon engulfed the entire building trapping sleeping Kusha inside it.

Locals woke up and tried to douse the flames, but in vain. Fire brigade personnel were called in to extinguish the fire. That said, Kusha was dead by then.

On being informed, police reached the village and sent Kusha’s charred remains for postmortem.

