Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra, in conversation with Orissa POST correspondent Biswa Bhusan Mohapatra, talks about the challenges and opportunities that the state faces in Electronics and

IT sectors

You have recently taken charge of this dept. What challenges are you facing and what new plans do you have for development of the IT industry in our state?

The Electronics and IT dept has a huge role in making the chief minister’s 5T initiative successful. It will enable the government reach the doorsteps of people. We are facing a challenge in our attempts to scale up the delivery bandwidth of the department and the implementing branch, OCAC. We have the resources and confidence of the government and therefore we will be able to tackle the challenge soon.

The focus should be on creating an ecosystem at the earliest to meet the expectations of IT firms and offer them a better enabling environment in Odisha for their growth and success. For this we have two immediate goals— create physical, ready-to-use, plug-and-play space for their immediate use and simultaneously revisit the IT, ESDM and BPO policies of the state to have an edge over the competing states.

Is there any impact of slowdown on the IT industry in the state?

Economic slowdown certainly has had an impact on IT companies as it is a service sector and its demand depends on other sectors. Since the demand is derived, any slowdown will have an adverse effect on this industry as well. But the slowdown also gives Odisha an edge as it can offer an alternative to companies trying to restrict their cost of operation. Odisha and particularly Bhubaneswar is well connected through air, rail and road. Considering these, the slowdown seems to be a great opportunity for Odisha to bring in more IT companies to the state.

Recently, a delegation from South Korea visited Odisha and had shown interest in investing in the Electronics sector. Did they submit any concrete proposal so far? If yes, what is that?

The engagements with the South Korean delegation have been positive. The delegation was impressed with the industry-friendly eco-system in Odisha. Talks are on for concrete proposals. Similarly, the state has done road shows in carousel places, like China, Taiwan and Japan with positive results.

What is the status of the Infovalley project? Is there any IT company that has committed to open its branch in Infovally?

Infovalley is an ideally located and spacious industrial park with specific focus on IT, ESDM sector needs. The second campus of Infosys is now fully operational there and a few other hardware manufacturing units have also started functioning. The interest of Electronic s and IT companies in Infovalley is now getting stronger.

What is your fitness mantra?

We in government, contrary to what people believe, get very little personal time for things like fitness and entertainment. But it is a priority and hence I do some general cardio exercises an hour a day, at least four days a week. Occasionally, I undertake medium range cycling to relax and rejuvenate myself.

How do you spend your leisure time and holidays?

Generally I relax by spending time with children and our pet – an adorable pug named Tuffy. On holidays, which are very few and far between, we tend to go to nearby places for an outing or watch movies in theatres.

Why did you decide to be a civil servant?

I firmly believe it is destiny. We overvalue our decisions in our career choices. I have done MBA, Law and got through Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) but I am working for the state in IT and transport sectors. These things are not planned. But yes, one has to have some basic priorities sorted. I always wanted to work in my own state and civil service has given that opportunity to me. I am just thankful for it.

What is the best decision you have taken in your career?

We make decisions on a daily level, if not hourly! It is hard for me to say which one was the best decision. I feel choosing to stay in Odisha for work has been the best decision so far.