Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary PK Jena, approved Rs 6,134.52 crore worth 27 projects, which would create employment opportunities for 42,275 people of Odisha, Friday.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Limited’s proposal for a 63 MW hydro project in Kandhamal district got the SLSWCA nod. With an investment of Rs 787.48 crore, the project would provide jobs to 210 people.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Koli Commercial LLP to set up a private freight terminal under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal scheme in Angul with an investment of Rs 82.02 crore. The freight terminal would generate 255 employment opportunities.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited plans to set up a unit for manufacturing railway bogies and couplers in Paradip. With an investment of Rs 438.92 crore, the mega project would boost local economy and create employment for 2,000 individuals.

Premium Transmission got a go-ahead from the SLSWCA for its industrial transmission and renewable energy equipment manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 555 crore and an employment potential of 700.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Almamet for a magnesium granule manufacturing unit in Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 50.60 crore. The unit will create employment to 95 individuals.

TIMAB Magnesium will set up a magnesia refractory manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 90.00 crore. The mega unit will provide jobs to over 330 individuals.

Premier Explosive is set to set up a defence explosives plant in Rayagada. With an investment of Rs 864 crore, the big ticket project will generate employment for 3,750 individuals.

ITC Limited’s proposal to set up a 5-star hotel in Puri also got the SLSWCA nod. With an investment of Rs 148.39 crore, the project will create jobs for 154 people and boost the local economy.

Magpet Polymer Pvt Ltd is set to install a facility for PET preform, bottles and caps recycled flakes and pellets in Khurda. With an investment of Rs 175 crore, the facility will provide jobs to 545 individuals.

MAF Clothing, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., Meenu Creation LLP, Pooja International, Sonu Exim Pvt Ltd, Rainbow Fabart Private Limited, BL International Private Limited, Fine Lines (Noida Apparel Cluster), and Canberg Global Sourcing Pvt Ltd will collectively invest in readymade garment manufacturing units across Khurda and Puri, projecting employment for over 26,823 individuals with total investments of Rs 589.78 crore.

Prunama Steels Private Limited will set up ERW pipe manufacturing unit in Sundargarh. With an investment of Rs 54.70 crore, the facility will employ 250 individuals.

The SLSWCA approved MSP Sponge Iron Limited’s proposal for a 2 MTPA iron ore grinding unit in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 150 crore and an employment potential of 78.

Sree Metaliks Ltd will set up a grinding unit in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 147 crore and employment potential for 84 individuals.

Jupiter International Limited got the SLSWCA nod for a manufacturing facility of photovoltaic solar cells in Khurda with an investment of Rs 250 crore. It will provide jobs to 350 individuals.

Among others, Perfectus Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd and Umang Cold Storage Private Limited will invest in IT projects in Infocity in Bhubaneswar. With a combined investment of Rs 709.13 crore, the facilities will provide jobs to 5,900 individuals.

Arindam Ganguly, OP