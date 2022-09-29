Bargarh: Ambapali town is a part of the Bargarh municipality, but is separated by the Jira river. Communication between Bargarh and Ambapali has been severely affected for some years now after a bridge built during British rule in India collapsed. Work to construct a new bridge has already begun.

However, no one knows when it will be operational due to the tardy pace of work. Inhabitants of both Ambapali and this town, who are facing commuting woes daily, are angry at the slow pace of work. Sources said construction of the new bridge started in 2018 and it was scheduled for completion in mid2020.

Locals alleged that work is getting delayed due to administrative apathy. Opposition leaders, however, slammed the state government for ‘deliberate delay’ in completing the construction of the bridge. “The project should have been completed in two years, but work is moving at a snail’s pace. The main reason for delay is due to ‘fixing’ of the tender to allot work to a particular contractor. Now after getting the contract, he is sitting idle on it. The delay is escalating the construction cost and funds are being misappropriated,” alleged BJP’s district unit president Ashwini Sarangi. Congress leader Pradip Debata said, “The government has been boasting of development. But where is it? The bridge over Jira river is a perfect example of government apathy. People of both Bargarh and Ambapali have been facing commuting hardships due to the absence of a bridge. No one is aware when the new bridge will be ready.”

A resident of Ambapali, Suresh Mohapatra alleged that political row over the construction of the bridge is affecting the common man. “The bridge is important as it is the only way to reach the Bargarh-Bolangir and BargarhRaipur national highways. For four years, work is going on and yet there is no idea when we can use the bridge,” Mohapatra said. Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, however, quashed the claims of the opposition. “The government has always focused on the development of Bargarh. Funds were provided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the new bridge. Some technical issues have affected construction. A new executive engineer has joined and the work will be completed by March next year,” asserted Acharya.