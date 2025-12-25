Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday decided to bear around Rs 735 crore towards one year’s rent on the installation of smart meters in the houses of domestic consumers of the state.

The Cabinet meeting approved 10 proposals of seven departments, including three irrigation projects worth Rs 534 crore for 176 villages of Jharsuguda district and Karlamunda, Narla and Kesinga blocks of Kalahandi district. The projects are targeted to be completed within three years.

The state government also approved ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ to develop the birthplaces of the state’s great sons and daughters, including freedom fighters, poets, social reformers and other eminent personalities, who are collectively known as ‘Baraputras’, at a cost of Rs 345 crore.

In the first phase of the scheme, 25 eminent sons of Odisha have been identified for development.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 15 crore per birthplace will be provided. The Cabinet also approved the proposal for the promulgation of an ordinance for uniform reservation for teachers’ recruitment across public universities of the state.

The government decided to treat the university as a single unit for implementing reservations in the recruitment of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors.

The Cabinet further approved another scheme, Utkarsh ITI Yojana, for the upgradation of five government-run ITIs in Puri, Bolangir, Koraput, Kendrapara, and Sundargarh districts with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for three years.