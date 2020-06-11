Bhubaneswar: After frequent protests by parents’ associations against School and Mass Education Department’s decision of going ahead with admissions into secondary and elementary schools, private schools have been exempted from the order.

In a letter issued by the department Thursday, it said that the direction pertaining to admissions will only be applicable for govt aided schools affiliated to BSE and CHSE Odisha, madrasas and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

For these admissions, the department has issued some standard procedures. The admissions have to be carried out with full compliance to Covid 19 precautions as per Health and family welfare department orders. Admission process is being taken up so that no child is deprived of due entitlement.

Earlier the department had decided that all the students from class I and VIII will be promoted to the next class for the academic session 2020-21.

Under no circumstances, admissions will be allowed in schools located within containment zones. Admission processes can be taken up after the area is no more a contaminated zone.

All the TC collection and submission process can be done at the schools where TMC/Slab collection centres are running at present. For new admission to Class I, information may be collected by primary schools HMs from feeder Anganwadi centres.