New Delhi: Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat Wednesday announced that it has reached 100 million monthly users in India.

The company virtually hosted the second edition of “Snap in India” to celebrate Snap’s growing community of Indian partners, creators, brands, storytellers and Snapchatters.

“We have made significant investments to localize the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support,” Evan Spiegel, Snap Co-Founder and CEO said in a statement.

Snap has also announced a strategic partnership with India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, to develop innovative AR experiences for eCommerce. Through this partnership, shoppers will be able to begin their shopping and e-Commerce engagement journey through Snapchat AR, making the process easy from the comfort of their homes, the company claims.

Meanwhile, Samsung has added a new “Fun Mode” feature to bring some of Snap’s AR-powered Lenses to their native camera app, and extended this partnership locally with their “Made in India” M Series smartphones.

Snap Map has entered into a partnership with Zomato. This is the first Snap Map partnership in India, and Snapchatters will have access to restaurant information and be able to place food orders right from their personal Map on Snapchat.

Snap will launch a free, early-stage founder focused program in India: Yellow Tree Bootcamp. This will serve as an intersection of creativity and technology, bringing together experts from Snap and the Indian startup community to discuss fundraising, operations, growth, including how to leverage tools like Snap Kit and Snapchat Ads Manager to grow.

The company recently launched Creator Marketplace, which allows brands to connect with creators directly and pay them to produce branded content with 100 per cent of the transaction going to the creator. AR Lens Creators in India are currently participating, and it will be rolling out to Snap Stars in India soon.