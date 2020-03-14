Bargarh: Social activist Deepa Barik Saturday in a tweet requested the Chief Minister and the Collector for financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to a five-year-old boy who is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai.

Rohit is the only son of Ajay Deep, a resident of Dam Colony (Gandhi Nagar) of ward no-16 under Bargarh municipality council. He has been admitted at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for blood cancer.

The family being a poor one, Deepa has requested the government, the administration and NGOs to them out.

Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ Saturday carried a news item on Rohit in its Sambalpur edition. On the basis of this, Deepa Barik requested the CM and the Collector to provide financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

PNN