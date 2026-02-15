Hatadihi: Khandagiri police in Bhubaneswar arrested a social worker and BJD leader on charges of Rs 22 lakh fraud, sources said Saturday. The accused was identified as Sureswari Sagarika Jena, the president of a philanthropic organisation Jaydurga Foundation and a native of Jalkalang village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district.

Khandagiri police arrested her with assistance from Nandipada police personnel. Sources said a team from Khandagiri police station reached Nandipada police station and, with their assistance, apprehended Jena from her residence. She was later handed over to Khandagiri police. Nandipada IIC Dharmendra Shanti said the woman was arrested in connection with a cheating case.

Khandagiri IIC Abhimanyu Das said a case (465/2025) has been registered in connection with the alleged `22 lakh fraud at Khandagiri police station. According to police, Jena had set up an organisation named Jayadurga Foundation and was known locally as a social worker. She serves as the president of the foundation.

Her arrest has triggered discussions in the area, with residents terming the alleged fraud in the name of social work as shameful. There are also reports of her alleged involvement in other cheating cases, though police have not officially confirmed those claims.