Mumbai: Today is the 21st birthday of Ananya Panday, who made a tremendous impact in Hindi cinema with her debut film Student of the Year 2.

On the occasion of her birthday, she was greeted by her father Chunky Pandey, Mummy Bhavana Pandey, Kartik Aaryan and many other actors.

Ananya held a small advance celebration on the set of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Many photos and videos related to the party went viral on the internet.

In one of the videos, Ananya is seen dancing in the joy of pre-birthday celebrations.

This video of Ananya is from the set of Pati Patni Aur Wo and the video was shared on her fanpage on Instagram. The video features Ananya dancing gleefully while everyone whishes her on her birthday.

Apart from this, another video of Ananya is going viral in which she first eats the cake herself after cutting it then feeds it to the people present there. In the video, Ananya’s style of eating cake looks quite cute. Karthik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and the rest of the team are also present with Ananya during the birthday celebration.

On the occasion of their daughter’s birthday, father Chunky and mummy Bhavana have shared some photos related to her childhood on social media. The young Ananya looks very cute in the photo.

“Twinkle, Twinkle Always My Little Star,” Chunkey captioned the photo.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will feature the terrific trio of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The first look of the actors from the film has generated a lot of intrigue among fans.