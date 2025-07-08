New Delhi: Director Madhur Bhandarkar, best known for projects such as Fashion, Heroine and Chandni Bar, is set to begin the production of his next film, titled The Wives.

Starring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala, the shooting will begin today in Mumbai, according to a press release.

The National Award-winning filmmaker said the film will be a “bold and unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard.”

“With The Wives, I want to peel back yet another glamorous layer of society and show what really lies beneath,” he said in a statement.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P.J. Motion Pictures.

It marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, following their work on 2022’s film India Lockdown.

“Collaborating with Madhur sir again is truly exciting. He has a rare gift for telling stories that make people sit up and think. The Wives will be an eye-opener and I’m proud to be backing a project that’s so honest and relevant,” Jain said in a statement.