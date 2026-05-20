New Delhi: He is sixty years old but has no forgotten how to fight, a furious Salman Khan said Wednesday as he lashed out at paparazzi who surrounded him outside a hospital here.

On Tuesday night, photographers spotted the superstar outside a traffic signal and followed him to Hinduja Hospital, shouting “bhai, bhai”. He then stepped out of his car and admonished the photographers, who could be heard saying “sorry bhai” in a series of videos that have surfaced online.

It was not clear who he was visiting at the hospital.

The outburst came this morning.

In a series posts on Instagram, Salman warned the photographers against invading his privacy.

“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter… But if they wanna make money from my losses. keep quiet don’t enjoy. bhai bhai bhai ‘Matrabhumi’ picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (sic),” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor said he was ready to torch 100 films if it came to something personal.

“Buss try kar lena â€¦. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga (You just try once. Do you think I will react like this when someone from your family is in hospital) Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (I am sixty but I’ve not forgotten how to fight. Will you put me in jail ha, ha),” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman will next feature in Maatrubhumi. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.