Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted Thursday to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana. Sona Mohapatra was also shocked at the news that murder accused Tausif had been harassing Nikita for months.

“To everyone who keeps asking women to ‘follow due process’, ‘lodge a police complaint’, shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow ‘navigate’ in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed.”

See link: https://twitter.com/sonamohapatra/status/1321700833596121089

Actresses Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Urmila Matondkar, Meera Chopra, Payal Ghosh and a few others have also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Actor Ranvir Shorey and lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted demanding severe punishment for the culprit.

The accused first accosted Nikita, a final year college student as she came out of college. Then he tried to shove her into a car where his friend was waiting. However, Nikita managed to get free and tried running away. However, the accused chased her and shot her deadin cold blood from point blank range.

Later, the girl’s father had said that they had lodged a complaint with the police over the accused harassing Nikita 10 months back. However, with the help of the police the matter had been mutually settled and they had withdrawn the complaint against the accused.