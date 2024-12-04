Mumbai: Fashionista and actress Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt romantic note for her husband Anand Ahuja. She said that she hopes to grow with him forever and ever.

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a bunch of flowers. She wrote: “9 years together @anandahuja and every year is a joy and a learning. Hope to grow with you forever and ever. Always together every lifetime.”

The actress and Anand began dating in 2016. They had first met in 2014 through their mutual friend Pernia Qureshi. They tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Sonam made her acting debut in 2007 with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya. She was then seen in several films including Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Aisha, Pad Man, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Veere Di Wedding and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.

She was last seen in Shome Makhija’s film Blind, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

“Blind”, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Talking about Sonam’s work, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name.

On November 29, Sonam said that she misses London, where she has a luxurious apartment in West London’s Notting Hill, and added that she “can’t wait to see” it again.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a post, which mentioned that “London has been ranked the best city in the world for the tenth year in a row.”

Captioning the post, Sonam, divides her time between India and UK with her family, professed her love for London.

“I miss you so much london can’t wait to see you,” she wrote.