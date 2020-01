New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor visited the 12th edition of India Art Fair, a leading art event focussing on contemporary and modern art from South Asia.

She visited the fair on the opening day Thursday.

The actor was spotted at the booth of Mumbai-based art gallery Chemould Prescott Road, in all-black attire and spectacles. She was seen looking at artist Mithu Sen’s artwork and a Tallur sculpture.

The annual art event runs until Sunday in the national capital.