Sonbhadra: The death toll in the mine collapse in Markundi area in Sonbhadra district has gone up to five with three more bodies of labourers having been found under the debris.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs four lakhs each for the kin of the deceased labourers and proper treatment for the injured ones.

The rescue work at the mine is still continuing with the help of a poclain machine in the presence of senior officials including superintendent of police Ashish Srivastava.

The accident in the mine took place Friday evening when a part of the stone mine collapsed.

The National Disaster Relief Force was called in to help in rescue work.

(IANS)