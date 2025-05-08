Jammu: Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport.

PTI