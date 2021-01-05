Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is fit enough to fly a plane, run a marathon and do whatever he likes. His heart is in good shape, according to eminent cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty. The doctor said that Sourav Ganguly’s heart is as strong as it was when he was in his 20s. Dr Shetty examined the BCCI boss at a hospital here, Tuesday.

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he complained of chest pain while working out at a gym. He underwent angioplasty after three tiny blockages were detected in his coronary artery.

Shetty, while talking to reporters said that the mild heart attack will not have any effect of Ganguly’s lifestyle or span of life. Ganguly is all set to be released from the hospital here Wednesday.

“This event will not affect Ganguly’s lifestyle or lifespan. He will have a normal life like anybody else. Ganguly can participate in a marathon, fly a plane, or even get back to cricket if he wants. This angioplasty or heart attack will not be any setback for him. He can start working from home immediately,” informed Dr Shetty.

After his release Ganguly would be on oral medications and monitored on a daily basis at home. Doctors have advised him to undergo two more angioplasty for the other blockages after two to three weeks.

“Ganguly has the option of both medication and angioplasty for the other blockages. It would however, be a good idea to go for angioplasty. We have left it for him to decide. He can wait for two weeks and then take a call,” informed Shetty.

It should be stated here that Ganguly’s sudden illness has shaken the world. It has raised a question as to how a 48-year-old athlete like him can have a heart attack. Ganguly does not drink, smoke, or has any other vices and is a fit man. He meticulously works out in the gym every day.

Dr Shetty however, asserted that heart attacks can hit anybody. “It doesn’t matter if you have strict lifestyle or how fit you are. You will have a heart attack if you do not have preventive check-ups at regular intervals,” Dr Shetty pointed out. “This event could have been predicted years ago and been prevented had Ganguly undergone check-ups regularly,” Dr Shetty added.