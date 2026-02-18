New Delhi: Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Wednesday noted the “excellent state” of relations between Spain and India, stating after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi that they will continue to strengthen in the coming times.

“Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have noted the excellent state of relations between Spain and India, which we will continue to strengthen. I have congratulated him on the organisation of the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence. We share the need to continue taking steps towards an AI that puts people at the centre,” he posted on X after meeting PM Modi.

This is Sanchez’s second visit to India in 15 months, following his visit in October 2024, as both countries are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of culture, tourism and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Spain-India Dual Year has Artificial Intelligence as one of its main themes.

During their meeting Wednesday, both leaders discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security, technology and more.

“Had a productive meeting with President Pedro Sanchez in Delhi. Discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security, technology and more. Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages. Glad to see a big delegation of Universities also come to India. This too will go a long way in connecting our people,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

“The historic FTA with the EU will have a very positive impact on the economic partnership with Spain and provide new opportunities to the people of our nations,” he added.

President Sanchez arrived in the national capital earlier in the day to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, a global platform focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence across industries and governance.

The ongoing international summit dedicated to the future of Artificial Intelligence has brought together technology leaders, policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the world. Its aim is to demonstrate how AI can generate real benefits for society, drive innovation, and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

The AI ​​Impact Summit 2026 is the first global Artificial Intelligence summit hosted in the Global South and charts a course “towards a future where the transformative power of AI serves humanity, drives inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centred innovations that protect our planet. It also seeks to amplify the voice of the Global South, ensuring that technological advancements and opportunities are shared widely, not concentrated in a few regions.”

After meeting PM Modi, Sanchez also attended the dedication ceremony of a mural painted jointly by a Spanish and an Indian artist under the Street Art Project at the Lodhi Art District. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also accompanied the Spanish leader.

“India and Spain also meet in urban art. On the occasion of the Spain-India Dual Year, I visited with Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. This mural in the Lodhi district is the result of a collaboration between artists from both countries,” he posted on X.