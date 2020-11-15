Bhubaneswar: In a bid to discuss what procedure should be followed during the Winter Session 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro called for an all-party meeting at 11:00 am of November 18.

Notably, the Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 20.

Newly elected MLAs Bijay Shankar Das and Swarup Das are also invited in the all party-meeting.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2020-21 on the first day of the session. Of the total 40 working days, 31 days have been earmarked for official business including the first day, while the House will discuss the demand for grants November 26, 27 & 28 and the Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure will be tabled, November 29.

The Winter Session will continue till December 3.

PNN