Kolkata: Normally a cup of tea costs somewhere between Rs 10 to 15. But you will be surprised that you may have to pay a thousand rupees for a cup of tea in Kolkata. If you are fond of tea and can spend one thousand rupees for a cup of tea, then let us take you to this tea stall in Kolkata.

In fact, Parth Pratim Ganguly, a resident of Kolkata, has opened a tea stall named Nirjash in Mukundapur, where the price of a cup of tea ranges from Rs 12 to Rs 1000. About 115 varieties of tea are served at this tea stall. It is obvious that when the price of a cup of tea is thousand rupees, then there will be something special in it.

A cup of tea that costs Rs 1000 is called bo-le tea and is available at the rate of Rs 3 lakh per kg. Many varieties of tea are available at this stall. The other tea varieties here include Silver Needle White Tea, Lavender Tea, Hibiscus Tea, Wine Tea, Tulsi Ginger Tea, Blue Tisane Tea, Teesta Valley Tea, Makaibari Tea, Roobios Tea, and Okayti Tea.

Partha Pratim Ganguly, the owner of this Tea-stall named Nirjash, used to work in a company. Seven years ago, he decided to quit his job and start his own business. He started a Tea-stall named Nirjash in 2014, which is today a very popular T-stall in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal.