In the world of social media, chaos and controversies are uninvited and can erupt anytime, anywhere.

Sometimes a customer fights with a shopkeeper, and sometimes a shopkeeper clashes with the police. Just look at this latest viral video, where a uniformed policeman is being beaten at a petrol pump, as if it’s a scene straight out of an action film.

A dispute that started with a slap escalated into a full-blown fight involving kicking and punching. People took out their mobile phones, recorded videos, and now this incident is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

In this viral video, it can be clearly seen that a policeman is stationed at a petrol pump and the employees present there are seen quarreling with him. The situation escalates to the point where multiple employees attack the policeman one after another and thrash him black and blue.

According to reports, the dispute began when the policeman asked for petrol worth Rs 120, but the employee, either accidentally or intentionally, filled petrol worth Rs 720 in the tank. When the policeman protested and slapped an employee, the situation spiralled out of control.

After the slap, other employees of the petrol pump rushed to the spot and surrounded the policeman from all sides. What happened next is visible in the video.

After the incident came to light, people on social media expressed outrage. At the same time, a debate has erupted, did the policeman have the right to slap an employee, and did the employees have the right to take the law into their own hands in response?

The video has been shared across various social media platforms and has been viewed by millions of people so far, with many also liking the video. Social media users are giving mixed reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Police should try to improve its image.” Another commented, “Why is it that whenever a policeman is beaten, people feel happy? It’s something to think about.” While another user wrote, “The petrol pump should be sealed.”