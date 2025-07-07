Technology has made human life effortless. But Indians’ jugaadu mindset has altered its usefulness in ways that will also make you giggle. A video is going viral on social media, where an earbuds case kept for charging is shown having an alternative use, something you’ll realise only after watching the clip.

The same box is used to store khaini (a smokeless tobacco product). The earbuds case has now become a safe for khaini.

In the video, a man takes out his earbuds case, and as soon as he opens the box, viewers are left shocked. Inside the case, on one side, there is khaini, and on the other side, slaked lime, a key ingredient that helps release nicotine, making it more addictive. The mixture is placed in the mouth and either sucked or chewed.

This viral video once again proves that the talent for combining jugaad and intoxication in India has not disappeared; it is just changing form. Now it remains to be seen what the next step will be. Maybe someone will be seen pulling out a bidi from a chocolate box or hiding tobacco in a power bank? Whatever it is, this is India on the internet, brother anything is possible here.

Anyway, the video is viral and people are reacting in different ways.

The video has been shared from an account named @DJ_Mech1007, and it has been viewed by 263.2K so far, with many people also liking it. In such a situation, social media users are giving various reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Brother, this is a misuse of powers.” Another user wrote, “This was right. I understood it the second time.” While another user commented, “Indian youth are not behind in technology.”