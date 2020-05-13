Bhubaneswar: Carrying at least 545 passengers back home from the temple city, a special train left Bhubaneswar station at 10:00am Wednesday. The train is expected to reach New Delhi Thursday 10:45 am, officials said.

The train will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar Jn, Bokaro Stl City, Gomoh Jn (operational), Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn and Kanpur Central.

It is mandatory for all passengers to wear face mask throughout their journey.

All the 22 coaches of the train have been sanitised by the railway department. The bogies of the train were closed before 15 minutes of its departure. The East Coast Railway had asked passengers of the special train to carry their own food.

All the passengers were given sanitisers in the train.

The same train will leave New Delhi station Thursday 5:05 pm with workers on their way back home to Odisha and will arrive at Bhubaneswar station 5:45am Friday.

