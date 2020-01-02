Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run special trains towards various destinations of the country from and through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction during the winter season.

The decision to run winter special trains was taken experiencing the train traffic movements and rush in regular trains during peak hours and also keeping in view the demands from passengers.

ECoR sources here said the decision has been taken after reviewing the long waiting lists in regular trains.

The special train services would be provided towards Howrah, Bangalore, Secundarabad, Chennai, Puducherry, Tirupati, Coimbatour and Visakhapatanam.

The 08403 Puri-Santragachhi Special will leave Puri at 9:25pm every Friday between January 3 and March 27, 2020 and arrive at Santragachhi at 6:45am Saturday.

In return direction, 08404 Santragachhi-Puri Special will leave Santragachhi at 7:10pm every Saturday between January 4 and March 28, 2020 and reach at Puri at 4am on the following days.

The 08037 Shalimar-Puri Special will leave Shalimar at 11:55pm every Friday between January 3 and January 17, 2020 and arrive at Puri at 10:15am Saturday.

In the return direction, 08038 Puri-Shalimar Special will leave Puri at 11:55am every Saturday between January 4 and January 18, 2020 and will reach Santragachhi at 10am on the following days.

The 03101 Kolkata-Puri Special will leave Kolkata at 11:50am every Saturday between January 4 and January 25, 2020 and arrive at Puri at 9:35am every Sunday.

In the return direction, 03102 Puri-Kolkata Special will leave Puri at 2pm every Sunday from January 5 to 26, 2020 and reach Kolkata at 11:55pm on the same day.

The 08301 Sambalpur-Banaswadi Special will leave Sambalpur at 9:35am every Wednesday between January 1 and March 25, 2020 and arrive at Banaswadi at 1:30pm every Thursday.