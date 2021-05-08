Bhanjanagar: A driver suffered grievous injuries after a spirit-laden tanker overturned after he lost control on the vehicle near Gobara under Gangapur police limits here in Ganjam district late Friday night.

The injured driver of the tanker has been identified as Rohit Kumar Rout. However, no major mishap as is normally expected in such incidents involving highly inflammable commodities occurred.

According to a source, the spirit carrying tanker from Boudh was on its way to a sugar industry in Aska in Ganjam district. All of a sudden, a speeding car came in front of the tanker near Gobara, leading to the mishap.

In his attempt to save the car, the tanker driver somehow lost his control on wheels. He survived with serious injuries, with the spirit flowing on the road.

After getting information, a team from Gangapur police station immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the spot so that at least lives and property could be saved if any mishap takes place.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the either side of the road following the mishap Saturday morning. However, the tanker was lifted with the help of a crane taking necessary precautions. Traffic on the road resumed after the cleaning work completed.

