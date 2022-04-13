San Francisco: Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is changing the name of Greenroom to Spotify Live and bringing its live capabilities directly onto the Spotify app.

Spotify Live can now be found both as the stand-alone app listeners and hosts know and love, and as a livestream function in the Spotify app alongside your favourite music and podcasts.

“This change reflects our belief in the future of live-audio creators and live experiences being provided to all 406 million Spotify listeners around the globe,” the company said in a blogpost.

Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator’s podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so.

To start, the company said it is making live audio in the Spotify app available for select original programming. Independent creators who wish to go live can still do so in the Spotify Live app.

“To kick off this exciting evolution of our live-audio offering, we will be highlighting our top audio creators through exclusive, first-of-its-kind programming in addition to the full slate of original programming we have already introduced,” the company said.