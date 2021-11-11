San Francisco: Music streaming giant Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to more easily block others on the platform.

Previously, users had to contact customer support to block someone, but now the feature is easier to find on a user profile, reports The Verge.

To block a user, go to their Spotify profile. Under their username and photo, above their public playlists and next to the “follow” button, click the three dots menu and choose “block,” or on mobile, “block user”.

Now that user will not be able to access your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists. You also can unblock a user you have previously blocked at any time.

“At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering the best possible listening experience to our users,” a company spokesperson said in an email to the website.

“Privacy is something that is, and always will be, enormously important to us and our block feature, which gives users more control, is the latest step towards that commitment,” the spokesperson added.

The company introduced a “block artist” feature in 2019, but users have been asking for a way to block other users for the past several years.

In 2018, BuzzFeed News did an in-depth report on Spotify users who were stalked and harassed by other users but who were unable to prevent the harassers from viewing their activity on the platform.

At the time, Spotify said it was putting the introduction of a block user capability “under consideration”.

IANS