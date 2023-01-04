Colombo: Sri Lanka said Wednesday that foreign tourists visiting the country’s national parks could buy tickets in the US dollar from this month on, in order to give them a better sightseeing experience and increase its foreign currency income.

In a statement, the government information department said the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation has approved the new policy, which will apply first to the popular Yala National Park before it is expanded to other wildlife parks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka, home to a high density of leopards, has several national parks that offer safaris for tourists.

It is also a well-known home for elephants, sloth bears, water buffaloes, and saltwater crocodiles among other species.

