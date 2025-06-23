Colombo: Sri Lanka Monday called for diplomacy to diffuse the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict following the US involvement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release said, “Sri Lanka is gravely concerned about the latest developments in the Middle East. We continue to call upon all parties to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation.”

“All concerned parties should return to dialogue and engage in intense diplomatic efforts to establish and maintain peace to ensure stability in the Middle East region,” it added.

The US Sunday attacked Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites to destroy the country’s nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a very successful attack on three nuclear sites and warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

PTI