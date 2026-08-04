Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Tuesday hosted a business delegation from Kerala and discussed new commercial opportunities and ways to strengthen private-sector links.

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) delegation, headed by its President Vinodini Sukumar, held a meeting with members of the Ceylon Chamber, led by its Chairperson Krishan Balendra, in Colombo.

The discussions provided a platform for Chamber representatives and business leaders from both countries to exchange perspectives on market opportunities, emerging business trends, and areas where greater collaboration could be developed, a press release issued by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said.

The two sides also explored the potential for partnerships in logistics and shipping, export and import trade, hospital products and supplies, cold storage solutions, advertising and marketing, and the tea industry.

They also discussed the potential for wider collaboration through investment, technology partnerships, knowledge exchange, and business services between the two countries, it said.

The Indian delegation also participated in a B2B networking session with Sri Lankan companies to identify potential areas of cooperation.

Established in 1857, the Cochin Chamber is one of India’s oldest business chambers, representing enterprises across a wide range of industries and playing an active role in supporting regional economic growth.