Actor Srijit Mahapatra aka Mikey has been into the industry for only three years but has already become a household name, thanks to his performance in the mega soap Nua Bohu. Srijit has not only impressed the audience with his performance in a spate of shows but also has gained popularity among girl with his killer looks and uber cool persona. The chocolate boy of Odia small screen is also working as an associate director on a Hindi film titled Games of Karma. Orissa POST caught up with the actor to know more about his aspirations as an actor.

Mikey got attracted towards acting at an early age. “I used to participate in fancy dress competitions and do plays to showcase my acting skills. Noticing my growing interest in acting, my father suggested me to join an acting class after completion of my Class X examinations. He was always very supportive but I couldn’t join any class as I was busy preparing for my intermediate. Interestingly, I started getting offers for doing music videos during this time. I started doing them, which helped me prove my mettle in the Odia entertainment industry,” he says.

Born to Itishree and Biswajit Mahapatra in Cuttack, it didn’t take much time for Mikey to gain popularity in the Odia television industry. “I became a popular face after doing a few music videos but it took some time to foray into the television industry. Jyoti Sankar Singh gave me a break as an anchor in a reality show aired on a private television channel. Post this show, I started getting more offers but once again I had to turn down a few offers because I was yet to complete my studies,” he says.

Mikey’s first big role was in Nua Bohu, followed by Puni Gadbad. He was cast as the lead in both the shows. “It was a dream-come-true moment for me but I had to quit both the shows after six months for some personal. Later I went to Mumbai and joined Balaji Telefilms’ film institute to pursue a course in direction and cinematography,” he adds.

Besides acting, Mikey has also the completed a course in BBA. He even launched a restaurant in Cuttack which too became popular among the masses. However, he had down the shutters after a few months as went to Mumbai to try his luck in Hindi films. “I am hard working and focused, so I have never failed in anything that I have tried. Right now, my focus is only on acting and direction. I am working hard establish my name in the industry and make my state proud,” says Mikey.

The actor says that he is bound by contract for his upcoming project but once that expires he will be back in Cuttack as he wants to work in the regional film and television industry. “Being an Odia I feel it’s my responsibility to do something for my state’s film and television industry. I have a few offers from Odisha. I am focusing on direction and once I am back, I want to do some quality work and make my state proud,” he signs off.

SOYONG, OP