Puri: Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, would remain out of bounds for devotees till June 15, temple sources said Sunday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Puri district administration have decided to shut the 12th-century shrine for devotees till June 15 by taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the Holy City.

Earlier, the temple authorities had suspended public darshan till May 15 in view of the second wave of Covid-19.

“The SJTA has decided to extend the temple closure by a month after holding a review meeting today. SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and other senior officials were present in the review meeting,” Srimandir sources said.

The SJTA chief, meanwhile, said that servitors will perform the rituals as per the schedule. “There will be no disruption in the performance of any routine or special ritual at Srimandir. The Chandan Yatra and the chariot construction work will go on as per plan,” he added.

Many servitors have welcomed the SJTA’s decision to extend the temple closure by a month. “The Covid-19 situation is worsening in Puri district. We welcome the SJTA’s decision to suspend the public darshan till June 15. The safety of servitors is vital for timely performance of rituals at Srimandir,” said senior Daitapati servitor Binayak Das Mahapatra.