Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in Zero, is yet to announce his next project. The evergreen star took to his Instagram handle and took a jibe at himself, as Raees completed three years of release.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen reciting a famous dialogue from Raees, “Koi bhi dhandha chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhandhe se bada koi dharma nahi hota. (No business is big or small, and there is no bigger religion than business.)” He is interrupted by someone in the background, who says, “Abbe, tu jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhandha-dhandha kar raha hai, kuch kar nahi raha! (Just start a film soon! You are talking about business, but not making any films!)”

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

“Need to take Raees advice myself…soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film,” the star captioned his post. In no time, the post was flooded with comments from fans, many of whom requested him to “come back on the big screen soon”.

I have reserved it for the best movies of my life… https://t.co/y4NYJiaJPQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh, who is reeling from the back-to-back failures of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Aanand L Rai’s Zero, was recently asked during an interaction with fans on Twitter how he felt about delivering flops. “Bas aap dua mein yaad rakhna (Just remember me in your prayers),” was his response.

When Shah Rukh was asked about his plans for the new decade, he wrote, “I have reserved it for the best movies of my life…”