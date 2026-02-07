Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: In order to keep a check on the rise of buying and selling of used motor vehicles and create awareness among the public, the State Transport Authority (STA) has issued an advisory urging both buyers and sellers to remain vigilant and follow prescribed procedures to avoid fraud and legal complications.

The STA has emphasised that all vehicle registrations must be carried out only through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the Transport department’s VAHAN portal. Citizens have been strictly advised not to pay money to any middlemen or agents for availing transport-related services.

According to the advisory, used vehicles should be bought or sold only through dealers authorised by the Transport department. Any transaction carried out through unauthorised dealers is illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

The STA clarified that dealers involved in used vehicle transactions must possess valid approval from the department. The authority further stated that when a vehicle owner hands over a vehicle to a dealer for sale, the ownership must be transferred in the dealer’s name.

This provision protects the original owner from liability in case of accidents or illegal activities involving the vehicle during the sale period and also helps during investigations related to fraud or other complaints.

Prospective buyers have been advised to verify whether the dealer is authorised by the Transport department before purchasing a used vehicle. A list of approved dealers under each RTO is available on the VAHAN portal, the STA informed.

In addition, the STA reiterated that for services such as transfer of ownership of used vehicles, registration of new vehicles, re-registration, and other transport-related services, no illegal payments should be made to agents or middlemen.

In case of any fraud or cheating, citizens have been asked to lodge complaints immediately with the police or the concerned RTO. The STA has also issued a warning to dealers engaged in vehicle transactions to strictly adhere to the prescribed rules and regulations.