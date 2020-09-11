Bhubaneswar: There are a huge number of pending applications for Driving License (DL) and Learning License (LL) tests. So the State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to resume the tests from September 18 across Odisha under strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines.

The candidates will have to undergo their DL skill tests from September 18. The booking of slots for the same will begin at 11.00am September 14.

The STA has issued a fresh notice in this regard Thursday. It said, “In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Driving License and Learner’s License services were suspended vide office order No 4207 dated 25/03/2020. It is to bring to the notice of all applicants of DL/LL that:

The LL expiring from 18.03.2020 to 31.12.2020 will remain valid till 31.12.2020 The slots booked for DL test & LL test have been cancelled w.e.f 18.03.2020 The fees already paid for the DL/LL test will remain valid The DL skill test slot booking will be available w.e.f 11 AM on 14.09.2020 Thereafter test slots will be opened for booking from 7.00am to 10.00pm every day. Only existing DL applicants can book slots for DL skill test DL renewal with retest will be allowed DL skill test will commence w.e.f 18.09.2020 The applicants must wear masks and follow the social distancing norms at the testing centre/office The applicants from containment zoned will not be allowed for any tests. In case, any such applicant tries to enter in DL test centre or office, the matter will be informed to the local police station Applicants are advised not to bring their friends and relatives with them to the test centre/office Applicants with symptomatic sign of COVID-19 are not allowed for the test The resumption of LL test will be notified later on The application for new LL & new DL will be notified later on In case of emergent situation due to COVID-19 pandemic leading to shutdown of the office, the test may be cancelled at short notice Applicants are advised not to visit RTO office for any enquiry regarding LL & DL tests

An official said, “We will start the tests by observing all the COVID-19 guidelines such as safety protocols, maintaining physical distancing, use of face mask, no spitting at public place etc which have been issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.”

Notably, the STA had suspended the DL and LL tests for the last six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

PNN