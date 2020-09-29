Sambalpur: Sub-standard work and abrupt delays in construction of a hockey mini stadium at Jujumura in the district has sparked furore among the hockey lovers in the region, a report said.

The initial euphoria over the construction of a hockey stadium seems to be fading away after allegations of sub-standard works and delay are flying thick and fast. Moreover, delay in the stadium construction has led to the damage of the astro-turf which the state government had provided for laying on the ground.

The construction of the stadium aims at hosting national and international level hockey tournaments and training centre for players.

However, authorities are yet to act on the complaints and take action against the wrong doers. This has sparked resentment among the residents which is intensifying with each passing day.

Reports said that the state government is constructing mini stadiums in various parts of the state for the development of sports. In this context, the construction of a hockey mini stadium at Jujumura in this district is underway at an outlay of Rs3.60 cr. Redhakhole MLA Rohit Pujari was instrumental in the construction of the stadium in Jujumura which has produced many hockey talents in past. He persuaded the state government to construct the stadium in Jujumura and helped in sanctioning of funds for the project.

The amount was released by the state government and the construction is being carried out by WAPCOS, a PSU unit. However, allegations are being leveled that the state government is not even keeping an eye on the progress.

However, he has now come under flak for delay in completion of the project and sub-standard works.

Observers have alleged that the consultancy agency is using low quality materials in the construction of the mini stadium starting from the foundation to laying of the roof.

The agency is now laying the roof of the gallery for which it is not using the required quantity of cement, sand and iron bars in violation of the guidelines. As per the provision, the agency is required to use an automatic cement-concrete mixture for laying the roofs. However, the agency was seen using manually operated machine in roof laying works.

Moreover, the agency is using sub-standard materials in roof laying works and not making the right mix of mortar by using cement, sand, water and stone chips in right proportions. It is alleged that the agency is making a mortar mixture by using one kadai cement with eight sand and seven to nine kadai of stone chips instead of one kadai cement, one kadai sand and two kadai of chips.

They apprehend that wrong mixture of mortar might affect the durability of the construction as mortar mix is a critical building component that must be combined thoroughly in proper ratios.

When contacted, Pujari rejected any wrongdoings while engineer PB Baliarsingh said the delay has occurred due to non-availability of labourers which is expected to be addressed by December.

PNN