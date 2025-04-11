Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said Odisha government will construct stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots level. The state government has allocated over Rs 4,000 crore for construction of stadiums of various categories from village and block to district level. In every block, a stadium will come up on around 8 to 10 acres of land, Majhi said after watching matches of the 39th National Sub Junior (Boys) Handball Championship being held in Keonjhar.

Majhi also announced plans to set up 14 indoor swimming pools and emphasised development in archery. He urged continued support from the government to further develop handball and train players to compete at the international level, calling for collaborative discussions on the matter. The CM said apart from popular games like cricket, hockey and football, the state government has been encouraging sports like kho kho, kabaddi and handball. He said the state government is taking all measures for the promotion of sports from the rural level and encouraging youngsters to actively participate in the initiative. Majhi said Odisha organises the CM Trophy sports tournaments to attract budding talents.

Earlier, Majhi greeted the athletes with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Jai Maa Tarini,’ extending his best wishes. Addressing the players, the chief minister said Keonjhar is renowned for handball, recalling that the first National Junior Handball Championship was held there in 1980. “After 45 years, we are fortunate to host a national-level event here once again,” he said. Majhi highlighted the unifying power of the sport and noted that Keonjhar’s handball ground is the first synthetic playground of its kind in Asia. The Chief Minister arrived in Keonjhar by a special helicopter and participated in the holy congregation of the State-level Sanatan Dharma Sammilani and 114 Kundiya Tridinatmaka Biswa Shanti Trishakti Mahayagna in Kalipadia.

Later, he attended the golden jubilee celebration of Mangalpat Nodal High School in Birakesharpur village and watched a cricket match in Murusuan of the Sadar block. He also attended the 37th annual function of Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jhumpura, where he once served as a teacher before entering politics. Reflecting on his time there, he fondly recalled old memories and his circle of friends.