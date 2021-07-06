Polsara: A woman who had visited to the vaccination centre in Ranipada village here in Ganjam district had to hospitalised Tuesday. No it did not happen after the Covid-19 jab. The woman was injured due to a stampede at the vaccination centre. X-rays later revealed the woman had suffered fractured ribs.

Sources said that a Covid-19 vaccination centre was set up at a kalyan mandap in Ranipada village. Bhanumati Sahu, a resident of Laxmanpali village near Polsara police station, had gone to the centre to receive her dose. However, there was no police personnel present at the centre to supervise the smooth flow of vaccination. As a result jostling to enter the centre broke out. In the melee Bhanumati received a hard push and fell on the ground. She tried to get up, but then others fell on her and many even trampled her.

Bhanumati’s family members finally managed to rescue her. They took her to the Polsara community health centre (CHC). As her condition was serious, she was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. There X-rays revealed that a couple of her ribs have been fractured.

On getting information, Polsara police station IIC Jitendra Kumar Mallick, tehsildar Pradeep Kumar Nayak and executive officer, NAC, Prasanna Kumar Das reached the vaccination centre and brought the situation under control.

Pratap Sahu, son of the injured Bhanumati, held the administration responsible for the injuries suffered by her mother. “Had the administration taken measures for smooth vaccination at the camp, my mother would have received her dose and would have been fine now. However, there were no officials present at the vaccination centre,” stated Pratap.