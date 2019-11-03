Love is such a wonderful inclination where two spirits will undoubtedly be as one. Regardless of whether you talk about the age contrast, shading, rank or belief, love neither has any language nor does it gets troubled by anything like what’s referenced.

There are cricketers who got married to their cousins. Look at the names of the cricketers and their fascinating romantic tales:

Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat: The former opener of the Indian cricket team, Virender Sehwag’s romantic life is not known to many. Well, the cricketer is married to Aarti Ahlawat. Sehwag was just 21 when he proposed to Aarti. They dated for five years, after which the duo got married on April 22, 2004. It’s been 14 years that the two have been enjoying the marital bliss. But do you know that Aarti and Virender are actually distant relatives of each other.

Saeed Anwar and Lubna: An opening batsman, Saeed Anwar is one of the most amazing cricketers from Pakistan team. He tied the knot with his cousin named, Lubna in March 1996.

Shahid Afridi and Nadia Afridi: Former Pakistani cricketer and former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Shahid Afridi has been a successful all-rounder. Shahid Afridi is married to Nadia, who is his maternal cousin.