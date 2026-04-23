Sydney: Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to feature in the Indian Premier League with the pacer expected to be available for Delhi Capitals’ match against Rajasthan Royals May 1.

The left-arm quick has been sidelined since January due to elbow and shoulder niggles. He played a key role across all five Ashes Tests, earning the Player of the Series honour, before featuring in five Big Bash League games for Sydney Sixers later that month.

“Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi’s May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals,” Cricket.com.au reported.

The 36-year-old’s absence from the early phase of the IPL had sparked debate over the commitment of overseas players, prompting Starc to address the issue on social media and clarify what he termed “heavily misinformed opinions”.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer,” Starc had posted on Instagram.

“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me,” the post read.

Starc was Delhi Capitals’ leading pace bowler last season, claiming 14 wickets in 11 matches.

DC currently sit fifth in the points table with three wins and as many losses from six games.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins is also set to make his first appearance of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Josh Hazlewood has already resumed playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after missing the initial matches.`