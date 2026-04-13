London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday said Britain will not be part of a US blockade of Iranian ports in response to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer told BBC radio that “we’re not supporting the blockade” and “we’re not getting dragged into the war”.

He said UK efforts remain focused on reopening the key shipping route, whose closure has sent oil and other commodity prices soaring.

Starmer spoke after US President Donald Trump said Britain would send minesweepers to the strait.

Britain said it might help with mine-clearing in the waterway, but only after the fighting stops.

Starmer said all Britain’s military capability is focused on getting the strait “fully open”.

The UK is working with dozens of other countries on plans to restore security to shipping through the key oil route after the conflict.